Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 35; snow chances Thursday, Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 12
Paul Douglas
Average Number of Subzero Nights This Winter?
I'm always amazed how good 30s feel after a run of subzero nights. A well-earned thaw lingers into Thursday, and Friday's clipper-like system may drop a couple inches of snow in the metro, with plowable amounts over southwestern Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Forecast: Low of 25; mostly cloudy with a couple of flurries possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Report: Plane hit power lines before crash that killed 4
A medical transport plane struck power lines in cloudy weather before it crashed last month near San Diego, killing two flight nurses and two pilots, federal investigators said Tuesday.
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.