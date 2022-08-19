More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Another round of showers and thunderstorms
Expect a high of about 74.
World
Weather warning in Germany after Europe storms kill 13
Authorities in Germany warned of heavy rainfall in the south Friday and put air rescue services on high alert, after severe storms killed at least 13 people elsewhere in Europe a day earlier.
North Metro
Cambridge, Minn., recovering after floods
About 5 inches of rain fell in the city of nearly 10,000 people, swamping streets and downing trees and power lines.
Evening forecast: Low of 65; mostly cloudy with thunderstorms possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Areas Of Heavier Rain Friday
More rain is on the way as we head through Friday and Saturday as an area of low-pressure meanders across the upper Midwest. At least a widespread 0.5"-1" is expected, and heavier totals are expected in spots due to clusters of storms. Due to this, we may have to watch the potential for isolated flash flooding. - D.J. Kayser