More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Colleges In the film room after one-sided win, state football power knows it must still 'play better'
More from Star Tribune
Colleges In the film room after one-sided win, state football power knows it must still 'play better'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Another foggy start, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5
World
Thailand eyes developing storms as flooding continues
As floodwaters persisted in areas of northern and central Thailand and have started to hit low-lying areas in the capital, officials were looking warily ahead Tuesday to developing storms later this month, but were optimistic the devastation of a decade ago would not be repeated.
Nation
Questions amid Ida's destruction: Stay? Move? How far?
Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast.
Paul Douglas
70-Degree September Flashback - Odds Favor Weekend Showers
Soak up shorts and T-shirts this week with a streak of 70s (about 10-20 degrees above average in most communities), but in spite of a few shots of chilly air milder than normal weather may be the rule much of October. Showers and T-storms return by late week and the weekend, but not before a few more memorable days of quiet weather.