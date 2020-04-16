More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Another cold but sunny start, high 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Group protests Michigan's stay-at-home order
Scores of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol to voice their displeasure.
Coronavirus
If economies reopen quickly, epidemic may resurge, IMF and experts say
The head of the International Monetary Fund spoke with an epidemiologist and other experts for answers on how to move forward.
Coronavirus
California to give cash to immigrants hurt by virus
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement, using a mix of taxpayer money and charitable contributions to give 150,000 adults $500 each.
Coronavirus
New York Gov. Cuomo announces face masks must be worn in public
The new mandate will require a mask or face covering on busy streets, public transit or any situation where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.