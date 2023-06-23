More from Star Tribune
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
Local After hitting pedestrian in California, Derrick Thompson complained he was charged too harshly
World
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed behind Tropical Storm Bret, in the first case of two storms in the tropical Atlantic in June since record keeping began, forecasters said Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another 90-degree day, storms in sight
There's a chance of much-needed rain through the weekend.
Nation
Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver
A brief but fierce storm pummeled concertgoers with golf ball-sized hail as they scrambled for cover at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show's headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.
World
Flooding displaces tens of thousands and kills 1 as heavy monsoon rains batter Indian villages
Tens of thousands of people have taken shelter in government-run relief camps as heavy monsoon rains batter villages in India's northeast, and one person has died in the floodwaters this week, a government relief agency said Friday.
World
Storms and heavy rain flood roads, block railway lines in Germany
Storms and heavy rain across a large swath of Germany flooded roads and forced the closure of some major railway routes on Friday, but there was no immediate word of any injuries.