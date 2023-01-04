More from Star Tribune
Two-part snowstorm snarls roads, plans — and isn't done yet
A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the southern half of Minnesota. St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared snow emergencies.
Two-part snowstorm snarls roads, plans — and isn't done yet
The snow resumed overnight and will last into Thursday morning, with 6 to 7 additional inches in the Twin Cities metro area by the end of it, according to the National Weather Service. More than 10 inches will have fallen in the area by Thursday.
West Metro
Flight slides off pavement while taxiing at MSP Airport
It took about an hour to get the 147 passengers off the plane and on to buses to go to the terminal, an airport spokesman said.
Paul Douglas
Another 3-5" Snow Expected Today
Lingering light snow continues through the day today with additional accumulations that could be enough for shovel and plow once again. This storm could bring a total of 8" to 10" (or more) through the end of the day Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson