Morning forecast: AM showers, high 76; unsettled weekend ahead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 11
Paul Douglas
Waves Of Rain The Next Several Days
Several waves of rainfall will move across the state as we head through the rest of the week into Fishing Opener Saturday and early Mother's Day Sunday. The good news is that the afternoon of Mother's Day should be drier. Click for details on when rain might interfere with your plans. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 61; partly cloudy and mild; a couple of showers late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Evening storms possible, high 79
Things warm way up Wednesday. Keep an eye out for possible severe storms tonight and in the coming days.
Morning forecast: Warm, high 80; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 10