Morning forecast: AM clouds, PM sun; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 25
World
Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan
At least 182 people have been killed and hundreds more injured during a month of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations and the ruling Taliban.
World
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China
Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China's Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm.
Evening forecast: Low of 64; evening thunderstorm possible; otherwise partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina.