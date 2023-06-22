More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Air quality alert continues, high of 92
This weekend brings a chance of rain.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger on Wednesday as it took aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that braced for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.
Paul Douglas
Air Quality Alert Continues - Hazy, Hot Thursday But Rain Is On The Horizon
Another hazy and hot day is expected Thursday in the metro with poor air quality due to ozone forming during the daytime hours. However, we do see showers and storms on the horizon late in the week into the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 71 and partly cloudy; more heat Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.