Morning forecast: A rainy Mother's Day; high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 8
Paul Douglas
Puddles Today - 80s Much Of This Week
We dry out later today and July comes sweeping into town Monday with 80s and sticky dew points. We stay on the warm side of a slow-moving storm this week with 80s into Friday. A few strong thunderstorms are possible from time to time - it's too early for timing details. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions
With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions.
Bradley goes low in mud again, leads Wells Fargo by 2
Keegan Bradley did nothing special on the only easy scoring day this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, opening with an even-par 70 that left him around the cut line.
