Local
Twin Cities area could see up to a foot of snow from first big winter storm
Friday will be a good day to work from home, the National Weather Service said.
Business
As storms start, US states struggle to hire snowplow drivers
More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers — a reality that could hit home Friday as winter storms start dumping snow from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes.
Weather
Morning forecast: A foot of snow possible in south metro
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 10
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Plowable snow: 4-8" metro with 10+" possible southern suburbs by late tonight
The first (real) snowstorm of the winter season is still on track for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. Expect a sharp snowfall gradient with more snow southern suburbs, considerably less will fall on northern suburbs and St. Cloud. Wind shouldn't be a major factor (I don't see much blowing and drifting) and temperatures close to 30F increases the odds of slushy/wet freeways. That said, it will be pretty slow out there on area highways by late afternoon and evening.
Nation
Decision on trial in duck boat tragedy delayed until 2022
Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday.