World
Fresh flooding in central China kills another 21 people
Flooding in central China continued to cause havoc in both cities and rural areas, with authorities saying Friday that another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing.
World
Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
Search-and-rescue crews in northern Turkey recovered 10 more bodies overnight, raising the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the region to 27, officials said on Friday. Dozens more people were believed to be missing.
Nation
Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California
Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland, and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated town even as the region faced another round of dangerous weather.
World
Heavy rainfall in Japan causes mudslide, threatens floods
Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region.