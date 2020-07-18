More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 94, heat index 110, chance of strong evening storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Rep. John Lewis, civil rights giant, dies at age 80
The death of Lewis, the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, marks the end of an era.
Evening forecast: Low of 78, with storms, some severe, possible overnight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video shows Black man pinned against tree in Indiana
The FBI is investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake July 4th weekend.
Afternoon forecast: 88, heat index mid-90s; storms overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast