Nation
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Residents of a Miami-area high-rise loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building when it was found to be unsafe in a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a building just a few miles away.
Weather
Morning forecast: 92, sunny
We'll see plenty of hot sunshine today, but there's a chance of storms developing Sunday afternoon.
Nation
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.
Nation
Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida.
Local
Drought, fire danger prompt crackdown on fireworks in parts of Minnesota
Sparks could easily trigger wildfires, DNR warns.