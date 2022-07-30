More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 88, sunny and warm
It'll be a nice summery day, with a chance of storms later Sunday and hotter weather on the way.
Nation
EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky
Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go.
Nation
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.
Paul Douglas
Symptoms Of A Warming World More Obvious Now
We're heating up this weekend with even hotter temps into the first full week of August. There's a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, but it won't be enough to pull us out of a deepening drought.
Nation
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos
Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.