Weather
Morning forecast: 87, sunny and still, wildfire haze
We'll have plenty of heat and sun, but smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift over Minnesota.
Nation
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
Dry, unstable and windy conditions will keep fueling a massive wildfire in southern Oregon, forecasters said, as the largely uncontained blaze grows by miles each day.
Nation
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that's spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources.
Nation
Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods
A northern Arizona city was hit a third time with flooding on Friday, sending debris into the streets and forcing them to close.
Nation
'When will this end?': Detroit area hit again with flooding
Steady rain drenched the Detroit area Friday, flooding highways and raising the anxiety of frustrated residents whose homes filled with water again exactly three weeks after thousands of basements were wrecked by sewage from a tremendous storm.