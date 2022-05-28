More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 87, mostly sunny and breezy, with a chance of storms
Skies will clear, but there's another chance for storms later today. The weekend will hot, with continued chances for storms.
World
15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China
At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.
Paul Douglas
The Agricultural Benefits of Lightning
I see enough sticky sunshine for 80s Sunday and Memorial Day, definitely beach and lake-worthy. How wet? Models print out 1-3" rains for central and northern Minnesota by Tuesday. Check the blogs for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
17 years post-Katrina, New Orleans-area protections complete
Seventeen years after Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans, the Army Corps of Engineers has completed an extensive system of floodgates, strengthened levees and other protections.
Nation
US review traces massive New Mexico fire to planned burns
Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday.