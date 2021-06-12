More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden 'Timeless' Greenwood lake home with 1,000-bottle wine cellar is going for $4.4 million
Morning forecast: 86, sunny, less humid
We'll get a break from highs in the 90s, but it'll be warmer again tomorrow.
Sunny, Warm & Less Humid This Weekend
I am happy to report that humidity values will be much lower today, but hot sun returns tomorrow with highs back in the 90s! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clearing and more comfortable weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 92, chance of storms
It'll be our ninth day with highs in the 90s, and our only chance of rain for the next several days.
Local
Twin Cities roads buckling in extreme heat
Roads are breaking apart as an oppressive heat wave continues to bake the Twin Cities.