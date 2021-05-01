More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 86, plenty of sunshine
It'll feel like summer, but dry conditions come with fire risk. It'll be cooler tomorrow, with some rain on the way.
World
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children, security officials said Saturday.
World
Extreme weather kills 11, injures 102 in eastern China
An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse.
Business
Determined volunteers still search for capsized ship missing
The volunteers gather around a map, suntanned fingers tracing over the bayous, lakes and islands where they'll search. They talk about where they've already been and where they'll go today. They make sure everyone has food and water, and knows the radio channel to use. They gather in prayer and then set off for another day searching for those still missing from the capsized Seacor Power.
Weather
More June 1 Than May 1 Today
Mother Nature injects a sunny spring in our step today with highs near 80F under a partly sunny sky. Showers bubble up Sunday ahead of the next inevitable cool front with a run of 50s and 60s next week; cooler than average once again. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson