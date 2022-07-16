More from Star Tribune
World
UK to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever "red" warning for extreme heat early next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: 86, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be warm and summery, with more heat on the way. Rain is possible in western Minnesota.
World
Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
Nation
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.
Evening forecast: Low of 68; partly cloudy and humid ahead of warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.