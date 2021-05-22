More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 85, mainly dry
It'll be cooler tomorrow with a chance of rain.
Evening forecast: Low of 67; partly cloudy and mild
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
First 90F Of 2021 Possible Saturday
While we will see fairly cloudy skies on Saturday, we could see our first 90F of the year - several days before the average first 90F degree day over the past 30 years. Sunday will bring rain chances and cooler temperatures back to the metro. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Houston area getting little of $1B in Harvey flood aid
Houston area officials expressed shock and anger on Friday after learning that their communities, which suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey, would be getting only a small part of the $1 billion that Texas is awarding as part of an initial distribution of federal funding given to the state for flood mitigation.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, humid
There's a chance of storms in northwestern and southeastern Minnesota. It may hit 90 Saturday.