Weather
Morning forecast: 82, plenty of sun
Today will be the coolest day of the next several, with temperatures near normal and a light breeze. Sunday and Monday will be hot, with an excessive heat watch Sunday afternoon.
Business
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Chuck and Terry Nowiski lived in their country-style farmhouse with a wrap-around porch for 36 years before it flooded. After hurricanes Matthew and Florence, they said "yes" to the state's offer to buy their place and tear it down.
World
18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes
At least 18 people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday.
Nation
From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone
Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and fire.
Officials seek quick repairs after Yellowstone flooding
Yellowstone officials said they could reopen the southern end of the park as soon as next week, offering visitors a chance to see Old Faithful and other attractions. But the northern entrances in Montana could be closed all summer, if not longer.