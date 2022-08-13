More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 80, mostly cloudy
It'll be dry and mostly cloudy this weekend, with a chance of storms midweek.
Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall, wind
Tropical Storm Meari unleashed heavy rains on Japan's main Honshu island as it headed northward Saturday toward the capital, Tokyo, according to Japanese weather officials.
Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
Italy's worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country's largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea.
Paul Douglas
Warm, Sticky Sunshine Returns This Weekend
The sun breaks through today and much of Sunday with highs near 80F; fairly close to average for this time of year. Doppler should remain blob-free, so outdoor plans are not in peril. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson