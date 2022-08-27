More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 80, cloudy and breezy
We'll see another possible round of storms into the evening and overnight hours, with another chance later Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Spotty Storms Saturday & Seasonal Allergies
Rain and rumble chances will be hit or miss this weekend with temps warming into the lower 80s. It won't be too hot, but it will be sticky with tropical dewpoints nearing 70 degrees. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 67; becoming cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.