Morning forecast: 79, rain with chance of isolated storms
Rain will move through the area in the first half of the day, with a chance of isolated storms later on. There's some hot weather on the way Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Somewhat Soggy Saturday. Heating Up Next Week
It will be a bit soggy this morning with a few T-showers sliding southeast along the I-94 corridor. Many will see drier weather the rest of the day, except along the Minnesota River Valley where a few storms will develop this afternoon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 64; turning cloudy with a passing shower late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Ship owners sought CO2 exemption when the sea gets too wavy
The world's ocean freight shipping companies recently called on international maritime authorities to exclude pollution that their vessels spew in bad weather from new regulations, a condition that would apply almost a third of the time in the Atlantic. But the effort failed Friday.
Afternoon forecast: 79, mix of sun and clouds with a chance of isolated storms
There's a chance of pop-up showers, with more rain on the way overnight and Saturday afternoon.