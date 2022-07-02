More from Star Tribune
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
Wolves Reusse: Why fret about Wolves trading their future for Rudy Gobert? Start with Danny Ainge ...
Morning forecast: 79, chance of scattered storms
There's chance of isolated showers today. A warm front will move in Sunday, bringing "tropical" humidity. Morning and afternoon/evening showers are possible on July 4th.
Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger
An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.
Rescuers recover 26 dead from mudslide in India's northeast
Fresh rain and falling boulders on Saturday hampered rescuers who have so far pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India's northeast, officials said.
Paul Douglas
Have An Afternoon Plan B This Holiday Weekend
The long holiday weekend will feature unsettled skies at times with spotty showers and storms. The good news is that it won't be a washout this weekend, but we do need the rain, so it's a win win. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 64 and mainly clear; Saturday morning shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.