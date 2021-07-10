More from Star Tribune
Nation
Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains
Massive amounts of green are being spent to find "green" ways to prevent basements, yards, streets and freeways in Detroit from flooding during heavy storms like one last month.
World
Spain gets ready for weekend of very hot, dusty weather
People in Spain prepared to stay as cool as possible Saturday as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula.
Weather
Morning forecast: 77, mix of clouds and sun, chance of showers this afternoon
Southern Minnesota will see denser cloud cover. Sunday will be warmer and sunnier.
Nation
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community as flames leapt on ridgetops of nearby mountains.
Nation
Heat, wind spur California fire; evacuation hits Nevada area
