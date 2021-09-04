More from Star Tribune
Nation
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with homes and businesses in tatters.
Business
Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues
Power out, high voltage lines on the ground, possibly weeks until electricity is restored in some places: The dismal state of power in Hurricane Ida's wake is a distressingly familiar scenario for Entergy Corp., Louisiana's largest electrical utility.
Weather
Morning forecast: 77, clearing flog, pleasant
There's a nice holiday weekend on tap, as fog clears this morning and the sun comes out.
Politics
Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'
Giant trees knocked sideways. Homes boarded up with plywood. Off-kilter street signs.
Nation
Extended power outages push Louisiana residents to leave
Gwen Warren describes herself as a "strong woman." But after days without electricity in a hot, sweaty Louisiana summer after Hurricane Ida wiped out the power to her home, she decided it was best to get on a bus and go to a shelter in northern Louisiana until the lights came back on.