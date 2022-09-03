Paul Douglas

Welcome to San Diego (north) with a winning streak of sunny days into next week. I see no rain for at least the next 7-9 days, as much as we still need a few good dousings. Expect free A/C into Labor Day with comfortable nights (50s) and daytime highs in the mid-70s. While much of inland California sizzles above 110F. All-time September records will fall in the days ahead. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson