Morning forecast: 75, sunny and breezy
It'll be cooler but we'll see plenty of sun, with more nice weather on the way over Labor Day weekend.
Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding
Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an "immense humanitarian response" to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Thousands flee, several hurt as wildfire scorches California
Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders Saturday after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural Northern California, injuring people and torching an unknown number of homes.
Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.
Paul Douglas
Streak of Sunny, Comfortable Days
Welcome to San Diego (north) with a winning streak of sunny days into next week. I see no rain for at least the next 7-9 days, as much as we still need a few good dousings. Expect free A/C into Labor Day with comfortable nights (50s) and daytime highs in the mid-70s. While much of inland California sizzles above 110F. All-time September records will fall in the days ahead. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson