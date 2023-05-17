More from Star Tribune
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 6, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least six people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
Weather
Morning forecast: 74, with hazy sunshine
Thanks to Canadian wildfires, skies will be fairly hazy with some air quality concerns north of the Twin Cities.
World
Heat wave in Asia made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists say
A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday.
Nation
Flirting with climate danger: UN forecasts 2 in 3 chance of briefly hitting key heat limit soon
There's a two-out-of-three chance within the next five years that the world will temporarily reach the internationally accepted global temperature threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change, a new World Meteorological Organization report forecasts.
Paul Douglas
Extended Outlook Calls For Smoky Sunshine
Minnesota has experienced more smoke from western fires in recent years, similar to yesterday's smelly plume from blazes upwind, over Saskatchewan and Alberta. It can be more than a milky stain - sinking air behind cool fronts can drag smoke down to ground-level. A flow predominately out of Canada the next 10+ days may result in more smoky episodes. Expect 70s today with a dash of smoke, with showers late Thursday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson