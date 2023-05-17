Paul Douglas

Minnesota has experienced more smoke from western fires in recent years, similar to yesterday's smelly plume from blazes upwind, over Saskatchewan and Alberta. It can be more than a milky stain - sinking air behind cool fronts can drag smoke down to ground-level. A flow predominately out of Canada the next 10+ days may result in more smoky episodes. Expect 70s today with a dash of smoke, with showers late Thursday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson