Nation
Tropical weather: What to know as Henri heads up north
Here's everything to know about this weekend's weather that's tropical in name, but far from its titular home:
Weather
Morning forecast: 74, breezy, mix of sun and clouds
We'll get a break from the heat, with a chance of storms Sunday night.
Nation
Henri to have dangerous effects as hurricane over Northeast
Parts of the Northeast could begin to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the system that is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day barrels toward the region.
World
Category 3 Hurricane Grace crosses over Mexico's Gulf coast
Hurricane Grace crossed over Mexico's Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm early Saturday, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it made its second landfall in the country in two days.
Nation
More winds threaten to blow California blaze into new fury
Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds Saturday will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire.