Weather

Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger today, especially St. Croix River Valley and western Wisconsin. There should be enough spurts and squirts of sunshine for low 70s, with a light walleye chop, falling barometer and hungry fish. Sunday looks sunnier and warmer with a few days above 80F next week, and potentially July-like warmth the weekend of May22-23. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson