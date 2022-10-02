More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 73, mix of sun and clouds
Sunday will be mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies. There's a small chance of showers. Highs near 73.
Nation
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
World
Cat. 4 Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene grew to Category 4 strength on Sunday as it headed toward Mexico's northwest Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas.
Nation
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Paul Douglas
Anatomy of a Weather Catastrophe
Today should be sunnier and drier with a shot at 70, with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday, before 50s and frost return by late week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson