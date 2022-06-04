More from Star Tribune
Nation
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: 72, mix of clouds and sun and a chance of rain
We'll see some sun, with a chance of rain later on, in the Twin Cities area, with rain in southern Minnesota and clear skies to the north.
Nation
Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Tropical storm warnings were issued Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least two in Cuba and bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.
Evening forecast: Low of 55, with considerable clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Shower Chances Saturday And Late Sunday
For those hoping for a dry first weekend of June, I don't have the best of news. We will watch the chance of showers on Saturday (especially in the morning/midday hours) and again late Sunday. Cooler than average temperatures continue. - D.J. Kayser