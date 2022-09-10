More from Star Tribune
World
UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide "massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country.
Weather
Morning forecast: 71, clearing skies
It'll be fall-like this weekend, with some lingering clouds and showers. Sunday will see more sun.
Business
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.
Nation
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.
Nation
Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds
Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions.