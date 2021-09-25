More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 66, mix of clouds and sun, breezy
It'll feel more like fall today, but warmer and less windy Sunday.
Nation
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze
Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California's far north that has displaced thousands of people and burned at least 100 structures.
Weather
Late September Can Bring Crazy Extremes
A whiff of autumn is on tap today with a mix of sun and scrappy cumulus, a west wind gusting to 20 mph, with highs holding in the 60s. We should enjoy a few days near 80F next week with a chance of a T-storm by Thursday & Friday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 45; patchy clouds, drier and cool
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gov. Walz: 'We need to keep folks on the land'
Gov. Tim Walz and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen announced a drought relief package for Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season.