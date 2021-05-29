More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 66 and sunny
It'll turn cloudy midafternoon, with the chance of rain moving in late evening.
Weather
Slow Warming Trend With Puddle Potential
Today should tickle your weather taste buds with sunshine and 60s. A few spotty showers pop tonight and Sunday, although most of the time will be dry. An instability T-storm may bubble up late Monday but highs reach the 70s Memorial Day. Models predict a warming trend next week with 80s by late week; maybe 90F by next weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 42 for another chilly night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
High waves wash out Chicago beaches as Lake Michigan reopens
Beaches in Chicago were washed out by high waves Friday on the first day the city was to reopen Lake Michigan to swimming since summer 2019.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cool, crisp, high 61; warmth returns next week
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, May 28