Morning forecast: 60, sunny and breezy
We're off to a chilly start, but we'll see plenty of sun this weekend and warmer temps Sunday.
World
11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup
Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia's West Java Province, officials said Saturday.
Evening forecast: Low of 40; mainly clear ahead of a warmer, sunnier weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clouds move in, high 54; beautiful weekend ahead
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 15
Nation
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
Firefighters reported significant progress in corralling a wildfire in Southern California coastal mountains on Friday.