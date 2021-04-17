More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 58, increasing sun
It'll be a pleasant spring day and warm again tomorrow, but a front moves in Sunday with some rain and possibly snow.
World
Order of Service for the funeral of Prince Philip
This is the Order of Service for the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday:
Paul Douglas
Pleasant April Weekend Ahead - Some Elevated Rivers Due To Recent Rains
No rain is expected in the Twin Cities this weekend (until Sunday Night) with plenty of sun and highs in the 50s/low 60s. While recent heavier rains have helped ease the drought situation across the state for now, some rivers are now approaching flood stage. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Mets-Rockies' Friday matchup postponed, doubleheader on tap
The game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets on Friday night was postponed because of a spring snowstorm that blanketed the Denver area overnight.
Evening forecast: Low of 40; partly and mostly cloudy ahead of a warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.