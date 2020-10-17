More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 56, showers tapering off
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Evening forecast: Low of 37, with plenty of clouds and a passing shower
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Tourists avoid Hawaii quarantine with COVID test
Tourists heading to Hawaii can now avoid the island's 14-day quarantine if they take a state-approved COVID-19 test before arrival.
Afternoon forecast: 45, chance of rain, accumulating snow in northern Minn.
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Petting Zoo hopes to revitalize Maplewood Mall
Businesses in Maplewood Mall share space with lemurs, kangaroos, armadillos and dozens of other animals thanks to Sustainable Safari, which hopes to bring more foot traffic to the mall.