Morning forecast: 56, mix of sun and clouds
There's more snow in the forecast for northern Minnesota, with a nice day ahead in southern Minnesota and cooler weather on the way.
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico's southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.
Tropical Storm Karl is downgraded off Mexico's Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl was downgraded to a tropical storm late Friday as it drifted near an easily flooded stretch of Mexico's southern Gulf coast.
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
Pakistan's new finance minister estimated that it could take "close to three years'' for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million.
Season's first measurable snowfall arrives in the Twin Cities
The mercury also hit freezing in the metro for the first time this season.