More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 56, lingering clouds
It'll be cooler than average for the next few days.
World
German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes
A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country's weather service said Saturday. One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people injured in a western city.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Snowdays in Denver, Greene's no-hit follow up
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
Paul Douglas
Annoyingly Cool But It Could Be Worse
A cool weekend gives way to a gradually warming trend next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40
A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines.