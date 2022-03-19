More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: 53, pleasant
Fog early on will give way to sun, with a high of 53 today and 59 Sunday, but there's wet weather on the way next week.
Sports
Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue
Two back-of-the-pack mushers had to be rescued in separate incidents from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Friday after winds from a severe ground storm caused deteriorating conditions, race officials said.
Nation
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Fire crews in West Texas hope to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said.
Evening forecast: Low of 28 and partly cloudy before a spring weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
Fire crews in Central Texas struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff's deputy dead.