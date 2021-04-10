More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
Morning forecast: 53, cloudy but dry
It'll be dry this weekend, but more rain is on the way Monday.
Saturday
Saturday
Local
'Well-behaved' rains ease Minnesota's spring drought
But over time, the state has gotten wetter, with more torrential downfalls.
Evening forecast: Low of 41, with a shower in spots tonight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: 54, chance of more rain
We're likely to get more rain this afternoon and evening, with a dry but cloudy Saturday on tap.