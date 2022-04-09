More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 52, sunny and pleasant
Clouds will increase this afternoon, with a chance of showers late Sunday and again starting Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Warmer Saturday - Rain Chances Sunday Afternoon Through Next Week
Enjoy the continued break in the clouds and rain, as well as the warmer weather, with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s Saturday. Precipitation chances start ramping back up Sunday through much of next week. - D.J. Kayser
Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from outage as anger builds
Shuttered businesses. Sleepless nights. Canceled classes. Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remained without power on Friday, nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage.
Nation
Rural Nebraska fire chief dies in crash on way to wildfire
A wildfire in southern Nebraska fueled by dry conditions and strong winds forced the evacuation of the small village of Edison, destroyed several homes and factored into the death of a rural fire chief who was killed in a crash while responding to the blaze.