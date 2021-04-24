More from Star Tribune
Business Wine bar owner, wanted over alleged COVID violations, says she'll turn self in if conditions met
Weather
Morning forecast: 52, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be cool, with some sun this afternoon. Sunday will bring the chance for a rain/snow mix, with a warmup Monday.
Weather
Cool Saturday Sunshine, Slushy Sunday Snow?
A gray start leads to slow clearing this afternoon, with a metro high closer to 50F. No need to apply sunscreen anytime soon. Counter intuitively, a surge of milder air sets off a smear of rain and wet snow Sunday. With temperatures above 32F Sunday roads should be mainly wet with a coating of slush on some metro lawns, maybe a couple inches west of MSP. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 38; overcast with a passing shower
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Nation
Section of Highway 1 that collapsed during storm reopens
A section of California's scenic Highway 1 that collapsed during a winter storm reopened to traffic on Friday.
Business
$25M suit blames energy, boat companies in fatal capsizing
The offshore oil industry boat that overturned in a deadly Gulf of Mexico disaster last week was ordered to sea in dangerous conditions by an energy company that put "money over safety," the widow of one victim says in a $25 million lawsuit.