Morning forecast: 49, sunny and mild
It'll be even warmer (and breezier) tomorrow.
Paul Douglas
Nice And Warm Weekend Weather - Record Highs Possible Next Tuesday
A definite taste of spring is expected across the region this weekend, with highs around 50F on Saturday and then nearing 60F on Sunday. These temperatures will climb even higher by next Tuesday, with record highs possible. Could we see our first thunderstorms of spring next week? Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 26; mostly cloudy and a weekend of melting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says
A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs, but she's getting better day by day, her husband said Friday.
Afternoon forecast: 48, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be warmer than usual, with highs near 60 early next week.