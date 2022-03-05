More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 40, mix of precipitation
There are winter weather advisories in much of the state, with sleet and freezing rain transitioning to rain, then back into mixed precipitation and snow overnight. No significant accumulation is expected.
Messy spring storm impacting the region Saturday
A messy Spring storm is impacting the region Saturday. Here in the metro, we'll see showers and even some thunder before ending as a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow tonight. Where could strong storms, and accumulating snow, occur? - D.J. Kayser
Afternoon forecast: 38, cloudy and breezy
There's a mix of precipitation on the way later tonight and Saturday into early Sunday.
Forecast: Rain, snow, ice this weekend; cloudy today, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 4