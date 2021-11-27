More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 38, mix of clouds and sun
There's a bit of rain and snow in northeastern Minnesota, but the rest of the state will be dry.
World
At least 2 people dead during first winter storm in UK
At least two people have died in the U.K. after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).
Evening forecast: Low of 26; clouds move in and stick around Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Paul Douglas
Some Light Precipitation Possible Saturday Morning, Otherwise Dry And Windy
We're tracking the potential for some light rain or snow across portions of northern and central Minnesota Saturday morning, otherwise we'll see a dry day in the Twin Cities with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions by the afternoon hours. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Flooding fears hit Northwest due to 'atmospheric river'
Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple "atmospheric rivers" threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.