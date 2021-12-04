More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 36, cloudy and windy; snow moving in tonight
Snow will move in tonight, with heavy snow in northern Minnesota and a coating in the metro area.
Storm weakens after heavy rain, evacuation in southern India
A tropical storm weakened after dumping heavy rains overnight in parts of southern India off the Bay of Bengal as more than 50,000 people evacuated to government-run camps, officials said Saturday.
Evening forecast: Low of 26 and turning cloudy for the weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Mainly Quiet Saturday - Winter Storm Watch In Northern Minnesota
While Saturday should be quiet in the Twin Cities, we are watching a storm system for the second half of the weekend that will bring heavy snow to northern portions of the state. Click for details. - D.J. Kayser
Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper
Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better.